Omani officer gets award at UK military academy

LONDON: Royal Army of Oman’s Lieutenant Omar bin Mubarak al Alawi received the ‘sword of honour’ at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy in the UK. Al Alawi topped a group of officers from more than 13 countries outside the UK. He was awarded the ‘sword of honour’ for being the best non-British officer in general curricula in a military course conducted at the academy. The received the award at a graduation ceremony held at the conclusion of the course. — ONA

