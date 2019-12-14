Local 

Omani officer gets award at UK military academy

Oman Observer

LONDON: Royal Army of Oman’s Lieutenant Omar bin Mubarak al Alawi received the ‘sword of honour’ at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy in the UK. Al Alawi topped a group of officers from more than 13 countries outside the UK. He was awarded the ‘sword of honour’ for being the best non-British officer in general curricula in a military course conducted at the academy. The received the award at a graduation ceremony held at the conclusion of the course. — ONA

You May Also Like

Health ties with Sudan reviewed

Oman Observer Comments Off on Health ties with Sudan reviewed

Suhar to get new specialised gynecology hospital

Oman Observer Comments Off on Suhar to get new specialised gynecology hospital

CMA hosts healthcare insurance conference

Oman Observer Comments Off on CMA hosts healthcare insurance conference