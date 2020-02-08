Omani missions abroad issue fresh alert on virus

Oman’s missions in Asia have urged nationals to exercise caution as more cases of coronavirus infection have been reported outside China.

Oman’s Consulate in Singapore has called on Omani citizens visiting the Asian country to exercise caution and avoid crowded places. It also called for wearing face masks all the time while in Singapore.

Singapore raised its coronavirus alert level and reported more cases not linked to previous infections or travel to China, a move that sparked panic-buying of essentials in some shops across the island.

As Singapore’s infected tally hit 33, the alert level was raised to orange — a level reached during the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome outbreak and the 2009 H1N1 influenza which indicates the virus is severe and passes easily between persons.

Oman’s Embassy in Thailand said it is following-up on the situation of the coronavirus and the measures taken in this regard with the kingdom authorities.

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry reported seven new cases on Saturday, including three Thais and four Chinese. The new cases brought the total reported cases in the country to 32, among the world’s highest number of infections outside China. Over 600 people are also under observation.

The embassy in Bangkok asked Omani citizens to take caution and adhere to health instructions and precautionary measures such as wearing masks and avoiding crowded places. The Ministry of Health in Oman has intensified measures to keep a check on novel coronavirus at all entry points (air, land and sea).

A special medical counter has been set up at the arrivals area in Muscat International Airport

just before immigration counters and e-gates.

The ministry said it has been distributing self-disclosure forms to arriving passengers at various entry points — seeking details about the presence of any symptoms, including respiratory illness, sore throat,

running nose, cough and fever, among others.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old American died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, US officials said.

While the vast majority of cases have been in China, the virus has spread to some two dozen countries abroad, including five British nationals infected at a French ski resort.