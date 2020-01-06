Omani-Italian photo exhibition opens

MUSCAT: An international joint exhibition showcasing the works of Omani and Italian photographers was opened at the Oman Photographic Society (OPS) in Seeb on Sunday under the auspices of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information. The event was organised in cooperation with La Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique (or the International Federation of Photographic Art). Dr Abdulmunim said in a statement that the exhibition is an inspiring experience and that the OPS is used to organising such joint exhibitions in liaison with photographic associations from around the world. He pointed out that the exhibition features a good collection of impressive photographs by photographers from Oman and Italy. The 52 photographs selected for the exhibition (31 Italian and 21 Omani) reflected various aspects of cultural and social life in the two countries. The exhibition runs until January 16. — ONA

