Omani, international artists gather in Muscat for Bait al Zubair arts forum

Fifteen artists from different countries will call Muscat home for almost a week for the 2nd Bait Al Zubair International Arts Forum held from July 20 – 26, 2019.

Organised in collaboration with Shangri la Barr Al Jissah, the forum’s main aim is to gather elite artists from Oman and a few selected from around the world in one place to give them an opportunity to interact and learn from each other and therefore, enrich the Omani art as the end result.

The artists will be given an opportunity to be an inspiration and be inspired by the artistic style of those invited with the six-day event all filled with exciting activities for collaboration and idea exchange.

Five Omani artists known for their unique styles are participating in the forum.

They are Moosa Omar, Saleem Sakhi, Idrees al Hooti, Mohammed al Saegh and Hafsa Al Temimi. Elite artists from outside of Oman include Ali Namaan from Kuwait, Mahdyiah al Talib from Saudi Arabia, Ibrahim Ghazalah from Eygpt, Sameer Bin Quiyah from Tunisia, Abdullah al Hytot from Morocco, Yosuf Bobal from India, Ruqiyah Sultanah from Bangladesh, Kareem Sadoon from Sweden, Rosodan from Georgia and Adil Hawatta from Belgium.

The forum activities start with a tour on Saturday at Bait Al Zubair Museum and then the artists start their artworks on Sunday at Barr Al Jissah. The forum concludes its activities on Thursday, July 25 with an exhibition for the forum’s outcomes at Bait Al Zubair.

The first edition of the forum was held in 2017 was centred around Omani architecture as a theme, the second edition didn’t select a theme for this year to give the artists the creative freedom to pursue whatever theme they like.