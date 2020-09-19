Omani innovators urged to join in KIYO 4i 2020 Olympiad

BUSINESS REPORTER –

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion is urging innovators to participate in the Fifth Korea International Youth Olympiad (KIYO 4i 2020), which will be held this year remotely. This is to fine-tune the skills of Omani inventors and introduce them to the international inventors in different countries of the world.

The Ministry has said that these exhibitions were an opportunity to showcase innovations to companies to attract their investments. In addition to this, these exhibitions will help innovators to know the international standards used for evaluation of participating innovations and the way innovations are presented in international exhibitions.

By participating in such exhibitions, innovators can benefit from the knowledge they gain and further develop their innovations.

Ali bin Hamad al Maamari (pictured), Director of the Intellectual Property Department at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said: The fifth Korea International Youth Olympiad (KIYO 4i) is being held remotely this year, due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The GCC Patent Office (GCCPO) of the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) may allocate an electronic link (goo.gl/9VctEZ) to register for this Olympiad. The ministry said that the deadline for registration is September 20, 2020. The World Women Inventors and Entrepreneur Association (WWIEA) organises and sponsors this Olympiad under the auspices of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Eurasian Patent Organization (EAPO) and other international organisations.

He said that the programme of the Fifth Korea International Youth Olympiad (KIYO 4i) was comprised of various competitions, lectures and events. As far as competitions are concerned, there would be two sections for students, “The Best Invention” and “The Team Competition”. He invited innovative students to form teams of four creative students to participate in the “Team Competition”.

Omani inventors nominated by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion represented the Intellectual Property Department in previous international exhibitions. They have achieved high positions.

