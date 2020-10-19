Omani-Indian Joint Committee meets

Muscat: The Omani-Indian Joint Committee held a virtual meeting on Monday. The meeting discussed ways to strengthen cooperation relations between the two friendly countries in various economic, trade, investment and service fields, and to raise the volume of trade exchange between them.

The Omani side was chaired by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, while the Indian side was chaired by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

The two sides stressed the importance of holding such meetings to achieve the goals, implement agreements and follow up them on an ongoing basis.

The committee called on Indian investors to invest in renewable energy, such as wind and solar energy, food security projects, cooperate in the field of space, invest in the tourism and the health sectors, cooperate in the field of information technology and support for small and medium enterprises. The committee also focused on facilitating the entry of goods into the Sultanate.

The meeting was attended by Asila bint Salim al Samsami, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion, Eng Ridha bin Juma al Salih, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and a number of officials from both sides.

It is noteworthy that the Sultanate has a remarkable economic cooperation with the Indian side, registering a growth in Omani exports to India by 0.69 percent. The volume of trade exchange between the Sultanate and India has reached more than RO 5.93 billion. The Indian exports to the Sultanate have risen 33 percent in 2019. –ONA