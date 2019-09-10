Omani honey bags silver medal in global contest

The National Natural Honey Company, first Omani company to produce and market honey, has bagged the silver medal in the 47th APIMONDIA Congress held in Montréal, Canada. APIMONDIA is the International Federation of Beekeepers’ Associations.

(Pictured) Mohammed al Shanfari, company’s CEO, has proven the distinguished quality of the Omani honey in the global competition, noting that the company has already won the third place for beekeeping and honey production in Turkey in 2017.

“The competition was very intense. All honey samples underwent physical and chemical testing. But with the suitable Omani environment, the Omani honey will maintain its high quality, and always scores the top,” he said.

“I am proud to raise the flag of the Sultanate in an international contest that takes place every two years in different countries,” Al Shanfari added.

The company is the first and the biggest Omani company specialised in the production and distribution of natural and raw honey. It has started distributing its products to many outlets in the Sultanate within a short span of time.

