Omani Haj Mission returns home

Muscat: The Omani Haj Mission returned home on Saturday after providing its direct and indirect services to 14,000 pilgrims from various parts of the Sultanate.

The mission, which was headed by Sultan bin Said al Hinai, Director-General of Preaching and Guidance, comprised seven delegations from various authorities, was received upon arrival at Muscat International Airport by Shaikh Ahmed bin Saud al Siyabi, Secretary-General at the Office of the Sultanate’s Grand Mufti.

The Omani Haj Mission, which stayed nearly eleven days in Saudi Arabia, was seen off at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah by Rashid Salim al Araimi, Consulate General in Jeddah.

Meanwhile, a number of agreements were inked between the mission and the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah to regulate the pilgrims’ arrival at the holy lands and their entrance to Mina and Arafat camps.

Various delegations took part at the year’s pilgrimage including Royal Oman Police (ROP), Preaching and Religious Guidance, administrative and financial team, medical team, scout delegation and media delegation.

One Omani pilgrim died during this year’s annual pilgrimage.