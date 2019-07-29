Omani Haj mission arrives in Jeddah

Staff Reporter –

Muscat, July 29 –

The Omani Haj mission headed by Sultan bin Saeed al Hinai arrived at King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

The delegation comprising 169 members was received upon arrival by Rashid bin Salim al Arimi, Consul General of the Sultanate, in Jeddah. The role of the mission is to facilitate the rites of 14,000 pilgrims in Mecca and Madina. Sultan al Hinai, head of the Haj mission, congratulated the delegates for the honour of serving pilgrims from the Sultanate and wished them success.

The Omani mission is making the arrangements for the smooth pilgrimage in cooperation with the Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia.