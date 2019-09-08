Omani firms see good prospects to participate in Syria’s reconstruction

MUSCAT, SEPT 8 – A number of Omani firms that participated in the recent Damascus International Exhibition are optimistic about prospects for enhanced trade ties with Syria as the war-ravaged country launches an ambitious reconstruction programme. Fifteen Omani companies representing various economic sectors took part in the expo. Simon Karam, Director of Sarooj Construction Company and well-known businessman: “It is well-known now that Syria is entering a new phase. And this participation is only the start of a new outreach to Syria, which can benefit from Oman’s expertise, as well as technological capabilities, as it embarks on its rebuilding programme’’.

Karam also noted that the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), which led the Sultanate’s delegation to the Damascus expo, has drawn a roadmap for economic cooperation with Syria, which includes plans for exhibitions showcasing Syrian products. Anisa al Raisi, a supervisor at the Banat Oman project, said he was hopeful of securing new overseas markets for products made by Omani women engaged in this initiative. “There are around 200 women involved in this project engaged in a variety of crafts and cottage industries, including silver making, palm frond products, foodstuff, general handicrafts and other goods. We showcase their crafts at international exhibitions and secure buyers and markets for this merchandise’’.

“Banat Oman”, a CSR initiative of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), has taken part in international exhibitions in France, United Kingdom, Qatar, Jordan and the UAE, she said. “We are lucky to have many opportunities in those countries. We have established partnerships with firms in many of these countries, and hope to replicate our success in Damascus as well’’. Ishaq al Sheryani, CEO of High Ambition Institute, stated that they are looking for partnership opportunities in the field of training and consultancy.

“Syria has wide experience in this field and we are looking forward to exchange expertise. As a consultancy firm, we receive consultancy requests related to construction of factories in pharmaceuticals, defence, commodities and food. Collecting data however is a challenge. Here is Syria they have already established this kinds of factories and they already have knowledge with regard to products, markets, required resources, manpower, costs and expenditures’’.