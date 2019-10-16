Omani female students leave a mark on hospitality

The Food and Hospitality Expo at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center was witness to excellent cookery show by Omani female force during the last three days.

Young Omani women made their presence in the competitions and came out with flying colours in all the contests they participated at the 14th edition of the annual

event organised by Oman Expo.

Fatma al Wadhahi, who loves cooking since childhood, said she prepared vegetable salad with avocado to begin with, then main course lamp chops, dessert pan cakes with dates for the group contest which saw her excelling in her field.

“I’m passionate about cooking since childhood and it’s the same. Passion that brought me to NHI to learn more about the same”, excited Fatma said.

Nouf al Hajri, a first year cookery student made starters with kinwa salad and makhbouz for main course and mash potato accompanied it. Pan cake with strawberry was made for dessert.

The three-day Food and Hospitality Expo was inaugurated by Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, in the presence of a large gathering comprising top officials from different ministries and other departments on Monday.

Ma’aly al Badri, trainee chef at NHI, prepared three menus including potato cutlets, steak meat for main course and grape with fruit salad for dessert.

“My dream is to open my own signature restaurant and create a wave of gastronomic delights,” she said.

Sarah al Balushi, another NHI student who is fond of preparing Indian food, prepared a number of items, including cutlets with tomato sauce, steak with beef steaks with sweet potato puree, sushi crepe with fruit jam for dessert.

“Ever since we started the institute some 25 years ago, we have had an overwhelming response and we are happy to see the girls scaling greater heights across various sectors in Oman and elsewhere,” said Robert McLean, Principal of the institute.

Girls who have been cooking at home and those who consider it as their passion, are fascinated about taking it as their profession and they explore the infinite scope of cookery,” he said.

“A happy thing to note is that they are already contracted to some companies who sponsored their studies. Upon completion of the courses, they are guaranteed with employment with these companies and hotels, ”he said

