Omani female student missing in Australia

Muscat: Oman’s Consulate in Australia has urged everyone to directly communicate with it if there is any information about a 28-year-old Omani student, studying at the University of Queensland and has lost communication with her family, university and the consulate for more than a month.

The consulate said that the student, Aisha bint Salem al-Ghaithia, was on leave between two semesters for one month and was supposed to start the study a week ago.

Due to the university’s notice that the student did not return to study in the second semester, the students were contacted.

According to the Queensland Police, Aaisha was last seen at the University of Queensland campus at St Lucia around 8 am on June 26.

Aaisha had previously been living in Brisbane CBD accommodation but left in February 2019.

She has not made any contact with family and police and her family hold concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition.

“Any members of the public who have seen Aaisha or know of her whereabouts are asked to contact police,” the statement said.