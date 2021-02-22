Omani F&B innovations showcased at Gulfood 2021

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, FEB 22 –

The Industrial Innovation Center (IIC) is showcasing innovative food and beverage products developed by young Omanis at the Gulfood 2021 International Food Expo, which opened in Dubai earlier this week.

In all, six Omani start-ups are represented at the kiosk run by IIC as part of Oman’s pavilion at

Gulfood 2021. The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE) has a big presence at the five-day-long expo.

Omani start-ups featured at the expo include Peno, a company specializing in the production of nut butter; Rochi — brand of date-based sweets; squid and other seafood pickle promoted by Bahr Al Marra; pet foods from Baseen; a full range of fish products in the form of shrimp paste, sardines and shrimp stock cubes from Loams and coffee from Cafea Oman.

The Director of Food & Beverage Innovation, said IIC’s participation in the event offers an opportunity for young Omani entrepreneurs to get exposure to international markets and understand modern ways of promoting their products to wider audiences.

The Food & Beverage Innovation Programme at the Centre is focused on encouraging the growth of Omani start-ups specializing in innovation products that capitalise on the country’s rich natural resources.