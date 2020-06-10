Local 

Omani education minister heads ABEGS meeting

Muscat: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education on Wednesday presided over the virtual emergency meeting of the General Conference of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS).

Dr Madeeha affirmed the activities and programmes implemented by the ABEGS and its sub-offices since the outset of the coronavirus crisis are praiseworthy particularly their efforts in launching e-learning platforms, translating and Arabicisation of a multitude of international education-related reports and documents as well as the ABEGS’ participation in the meetings of the international and regional organizations.

The minister of education added that the educational systems of the ABEGS member states have proved their readiness to deal with various challenges caused by the current crisis through the utilization of the e-learning technology.

The minister noted that the upcoming period requires us to looking ahead at the future of education in the GCC states and to benefit from the changes that have resulted from the coronavirus pandemic and to choose the best ways for reopening schools while taking precautionary measures to curb the virus spread among students and staffs. — ONA

