Omani doctor discovers new fungus

Muscat: For the first time in the world, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Hatmi, Senior Medical Laboratories Specialist at the Directorate General of Health Services of Al-Dhahira Governorate and his team in the Medical Fungus Center of the University of Amsterdam discovered recently a new fungus.

The discovery was made while examining the genetic material existing in some pulmonary samples of a patient with a fungal infection, which was called “Fusarium volatile”.

On this regard, Dr Al Hatmi said that this fungus was discovered during medical tests for a sample taken from a female patient’s lungs, which was initially diagnosed of having tuberculosis. The patient’s sample was sent to fungus center in the Netherlands, where Dr Al Hatmi is working there as a research fellow in the Medical & Research Fellowship Program.

The precise laboratory diagnosis revealed that the patient has a serious fungal infection, as well as the fungus was discovered as one of the opportunistic and antibiotic-resistant fungi.

This discovery was published in one of the international medical journals. Dutch and international media have also talked about this discovery and the precise diagnosis of communicable diseases.

Dr Al Hatmi’s research in the field of communicable diseases and microbiology has contributed in advance in many discoveries in the field of fungi causing infection for the human body.

Dr Al Hatmi presented this achievement to His Majesty the Sultan and to the Ministry of Health for giving him this opportunity to complete his study and scientific research.