Omani doctor discovers new fungus

MUSCAT: Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Hatmi, Senior Medical Laboratories Specialist at the Directorate General of Health Services, in the Governorate of Al Dhahirah and his team at the Medical Fungus Center of the University of Amsterdam, for the first time in the world recently discovered a new fungus. The discovery came during the examination of the genetic material existing in some pulmonary samples of a patient with fungal infection, which was called “Fusarium volatile”.

Dr Al Hatmi said that this fungus was discovered during medical tests for a sample taken from a female patient’s lungs, which was initially diagnosed with tuberculosis. The patient’s sample was sent to fungus centre in the Netherlands, where Dr Al Hatmi is working as a research fellow on Medical and Research Fellowship Programme. The precise laboratory diagnosis revealed that the patient has a serious fungal infection, as well as

the fungus was discovered as one of the opportunistic and antibiotic-resistant fungi.

This discovery was published in one of the international medical journals. Dutch and international media also spoke about this discovery and the precise diagnosis of communicable diseases. Dr Al Hatmi’s research in the field of communicable diseases and microbiology has contributed in advancing many discoveries in the field of fungi causing infection in human body. — ONA