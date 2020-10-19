Omani-designed computer project launched

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) on Monday launched an Omani-designed computer project, the brainchild of Al Onsor Company based at Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM).

The stationary-cum-mobile computer has an up-to-date design informed by the latest technologies available in the market like ID card reader, the ability to convert into a handheld device (laptop) and an internet-enhanced 3G-4G mobile phone chip, in addition to smart a fingerprint reader. The device’s Arab calligraphy outlook gives it an original touch.

The computer runs an Intel-10 processor. Its denominations are based on processor speed, storage memory and random access memory (RAM). Its high resolution monitor is 360-degrees foldable, enabling it to serve as a PDA or a standard computer.

Onsor designers made three designs of the computer—a desktop, a handheld device and a mobile computer/laptop. The company decided to produce the computer as a measure to meet demands and circumstances of online work posed by coronavirus (Covid-19).

On the sidelines of the event, an agreement was signed by Oman ICT Group and Al-Onsor Company to enhance the current production line of the company’s computer appliances and to design and make new technologies compatible with the Internet of Things and Robotics.

As per the agreement, Oman ICT Group will cover all capital and operational costs of the firm so that the largest proportion of shares goes to Omanis, who will be supported as entrepreneurs in the field aspiring to find new market demand products through better use of modern technologies.

The signing ceremony was attended by Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Dr Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, the Ministry’s Under-Secretary for Communications and Information Technology, Talal bin Said al Maamari, CEO of Oman ICT Group, Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosani, General Manager of Oman ICT, Al Onsor project executors and promoters of the project and supporters from the private sector. –ONA