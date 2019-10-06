Omani creatives shine in Qatar

Thirty top flight Omani businesses are participating at an SME show in the prestigious Qatar Mall in Doha.

Organised by Ithraa, in partnership with Riyada and Oman’s embassy in Qatar, the four-day show has been designed to introduce Omani SMEs working in the craft, fashion and food sector to the lucrative Qatari market as well as boost the Sultanate’s exports of jewelry, food, cosmetics and fragrances.

According to Maymuna al Adawi, Ithraa’s Director of Export Facilitation: “As we had hoped, the four-day show has given us an excellent opportunity to showcase the wonderful talent we have in our creative industries sector. The public response has been really encouraging. I think it is fair to say that all the participating Omani firms will have benefited from the show.” Held under the patronage of Mohammed al Kawari, Vice President, Qatar Chamber of Commerce and the volume of requests to participate at the event from Oman’s creative businesses was high. “Market research suggests there are clear opportunities for Omani craft, fashion and food businesses to break into Qatar’s sophisticated and lucrative market,” remarked Al Adawi.

Adding: “GCC consumers understand the importance of provenance and are searching for authentic products, whether that is with food or in the personal care product space. And I think they found what they were looking for at our exhibition.” Sultan al Mawali, Riyada pointed out that “Oman’s long history and reputation for first-class craft, fashion and food is well recognised. This is why, in partnership with Ithraa, we organised the Doha show. And I am delighted to say the turn out each day has been fantastic.”

Concluding, Yousuf al Harthy of Saaf, a participating company said: “We’re delighted with the response we have received from both Qatari consumers and businesses. In fact, the team has made some invaluable connections, which undoubtedly help us take our business forward internationally. It has been a thoroughly enjoyable experience and the commercial exposure has been superb.”

