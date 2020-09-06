Local Main Omani citizenship granted to 32 people 06/09/2020 Oman Observer Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued a Royal Decree 115/2020 granting Omani citizenship to 32 people, which was published in the Official Gazette on Sunday. The decree will be effective from September 1. 2020 ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related