Omani citizenship granted to 32 people

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued a Royal Decree 115/2020 granting Omani citizenship to 32 people, which was published in the Official Gazette on Sunday.

The decree will be effective from September 1. 2020

