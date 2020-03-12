Main Oman 

Omani citizens urged to avoid travelling to India

By: Vinod Nair

Muscat: India has suspended all tourist visas and e-visas granted on or before March 11.
All incoming visitors including Indian nationals are advised against non-essential travel.
Oman Embassy in India has urged citizens to exercise caution, stay away from gatherings ,and use the required methods of protection.
In the event of any urgent matter, citizens should contact the embassy in New Delhi or the consulate in Mumbai
“The Indian government issued a decision to cancel the entry visas at all entry points due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Omani citizens who wish to travel to India should wait until the crisis is over and the outlets are open,” Oman Embassy in India.
A senior official of an India-based airline told the Observer, “Right now people are asking for a change in dates, but from there will be a total ban on foreigners entering India. The airline is just assessing the situation after seeing the load factor.”

