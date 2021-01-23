Omani CEO to helm Omran Group

MUSCAT, JAN 23 – Omran Group, the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, appointed Hashil bin Obaid al Mahrouqi (pictured) as new CEO, replacing the former CEO, Peter Walichnowski. The appointment reflects the belief in empowering national competencies to lead the next stage of the Group’s journey.

Al Mahrouqi was selected after he passed the professional tests and job interviews conducted for various candidates for the position.

Hashil al Mahrouqi’s experience spans 20 years in managing real estate projects investments and commercial contracts, and he held a number of positions, the last of which was Senior Manager of Investment Real Estate at the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), Chairman and CEO of Yiti Tourism Development Company, Chairman of the Executive Committee and a member of the Board of Directors at ASAAS Company.

In addition to his membership in a number of boards of directors and associated committees in the Oman Investment Authority’s real estate investments in both the United Kingdom and Germany.

This also coincided with other roles that he assumed, including managing local and international real estate investment portfolios amounting to RO 1 billion in the sectors of hospitality, entertainment, logistics, retail and multi-purpose projects, as well as leading projects to attract foreign direct investment worth tens of millions.

Commenting on the new appointment, Eng Mohammed bin Salim al Busaidi, Omran’s Chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome the new CEO of Omran Group. His appointment reflects our belief in the young Omani competencies to lead the group towards achieving more accomplishments.”

“In the next stage, we are looking forward to expanding the capabilities of Omran, its subsidiaries and the wide portfolio of diversified tourism assets and investments throughout the Sultanate, in line with the directions of the Oman Investment Authority, while focusing on maximising investment returns and achieving in-country value.

“These efforts will contribute to achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040, in addition to attracting tourism investments, developing pioneering projects and generating social and economic returns for the Sultanate,” he added.

