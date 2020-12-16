Main 

Omani camel races enter UNESCO heritage list

Muscat: Omani camel races have been included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The Sultanate submitted its file jointly with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The announcement was made during the 15th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, taking place online from December 14-19.

The addition of camel races to the list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity confirms the Sultanate’s leading role documenting the objects of cultural heritage of Oman, and also a culmination of the efforts being made by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth in coordination with Oman National Commission for Education, Culture and Science and the relevant government authorities.

The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage has decided to add camel races to its list after being viewed as a significant cultural heritage.

 

