Omani businessmen invited to invest in India

Muscat: The India-Oman Investment Meet was held in Muscat to promote bilateral investment, which was attended by Saurabhbhai Patel, Minister of Energy, Government of Gujarat in India who led a 35 member strong business delegation, Yahya al Jabri, chairman, SEZAD, Deepak Bagla, managing director and CEO, Invest India.

The event was attended by around 250 prominent Omani businessmen and representatives of public sector organizations, investment funds, banks, business enterprises and institutions in Oman.

Munu Mahwar, Ambassador of India to Oman, said that India continues to be an attractive destination for investment for international investors and Omani businesspersons should become a partner in the growth story of India which will further enhance the bilateral relations.

Bagla said some of the policy reforms have started showing results as India has moved from the rank 130 in 2016 to 63 rank in 2019 in ‘Ease of Doing Business Ranking’ and has attracted Foreign Direct Investment of $286.3 billion between 2014-18.

He added, Good economics is in the centre of economics in India’ and invited the Omani business community to ‘start innovation hubs together’. He informed, ‘Invest India has facilitated investment worth US$175 billion in India.’

‘Invest India’ is the official agency of the Government of India, set up in 2009, as a non-profit venture to promote, facilitate and to provide complete hand-holding for foreign investors in India. Invest India focuses on sector-specific investor targeting and development of new partnerships to enable sustainable investments in India.

In addition to a core team that focuses on sustainable investments, Invest India also partners with substantial investment promotion agencies and multilateral organizations. Invest India also actively works with several Indian states to build capacity as well as bring in global best practices in investment targeting, promotion and facilitation areas.