Omani, British Musandam Fort 1 drill kicks off  

Musandam: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO), represented by Musandam Security Force, and the British Marines units held a number of joint activities as part of the Omani-British joint drill (Musandam Fort 1), which will continue till October 29.

The implementation of the drill aims at promoting the existing military cooperation between the two sides, and the implementation joint drills in various climatic conditions, geographic terrains and biodiversity in order to achieve sharing expertise and gaining skills from both sides participating in the drill. –ONA

