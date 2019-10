Oxford: The Omani / British Journalism Forum, organised by the Omani Journalists Association (OJA), in collaboration with Oxford University, the Reuters Centre, the media attaché of the Ministry of Information and the Omani / British Friendship Society, was launched at Oxford University on Tuesday.

Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, OJA Chairman, expressed his delight to host the forum by Oxford University, pointing out that “Sultan Qaboos Chair” at Oxford University is a symbol of the academic cooperation between the Sultanate and the United Kingdom.

The Omani-British relations which date back to the beginning of the 19th century have seen a constant development. Today these relations, under the flourishing era of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, are making a quantum leap and seeking to achieve the mutual interests of both countries specially that at this period which sees several changes and rapid developments in the Gulf region in particular and the Middle East in general, Al Araimi said.

The chairman of OJA explained that such an event adds more significance to the enlightening role undertaken by the Oman media. The Omani press is considered as one of the facets of the Omani modern renaissance and the aspirations of the Omani people for peace, progress and achievements. The Omani press had its beginnings not in 1970 but 100 years ago in Zanzibar under the Omani Empire. At that time there were more Omani newspapers such as Al Najah, Al Falaq, Al Nahda and Al Murshid which played enlightening role beyond the border of Zanzibar.

However the quantum leap of the Omani media began with the outset of the Renaissance through His Majesty Sultan Qaboos’s adoption of the principles of peace, dialogue, acceptance of others and working towards achieving rapprochement and harmony between peoples and civilisations, Al Araimi said.

Dr Al Araimi affirmed that the Omani press and media contributed to achieve peace. The Omani press has always striven to highlight the values of love and cooperation. This has been positively reflected on the domestic affairs and the Sultanate’s relations with other countries.

Professor Eugene Rogan, Director of the Middle East Centre at St Anthony Oxford College, said that the Sultanate played an important role in the wider Gulf region and the Middle East. He added that the Sultanate has sought to achieve balance with its neighbors and has always been a mediator between superpowers and regional powers. “We are all benefiting from the dialogue between Omani and other international journalists and between the academy and the press, wishing that this forum will link Oxford community with the Sultanate of Oman” Rogan said.

Afterwards, a documentary was screened on the overall development of the Sultanate. The documentary also highlighted the ancient civilisation of Oman, especially with regard to history and culture.

Dr Al Araimi, OJA Chairman, and Professor Rogan presented OJA shield to the President of the Middle East Centre for Studies at Oxford University and Omani and British researchers.

During the forum, a photo exhibition was held, the most important of which was a picture of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos when His Majesty received Queen Elizabeth II of Britain and the Commonwealth and a visit by Prince Charles to the Sultanate. The exhibition also displayed photos of the beauty of Omani nature and some handicrafts.

— ONA

