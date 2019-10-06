Omani-British Journalism Forum to be held in UK

Muscat: The Omani-British Journalism Forum, organized by the Oman Journalists’ Association in association with the University of Oxford and Reuters Centre, will be held in the UK next week.

The forum will include an international seminar which will be hosted by the University of Oxford under the title ‘Civilizations Dialogue, a Balanced Vision for Co-existence’ with the participation of Omani researchers specialising in civilization dialogue and international relations.

The seminar will also see presentation of specialised working papers on the future of journalism and its role in co-existence. The forum will also include a nature photo exhibition to showcase the beauty of Oman’s nature.

