Omani-British Journalism Forum to be held at Oxford University

Oxford: The Omani Journalists Association (OJA), in cooperation with Oxford University, the Reuters Center, the media attaché at the Sultanate’s embassy in London and the Omani-British Friendship Society, will organize on Tuesday the Omani-British Journalism Forum.

The forum includes an international seminar hosted by the Oxford University entitled “Dialogue of Civilizations: Balanced Vision of Coexistence” with the participation of a group of Omani researchers, as well as specialized researchers in civilizations and international relations at Oxford.

During the event, specialized working papers will be presented on the future of the press and its role in the coexistence industry and opening the horizons of dialogue of civilizations.

The seminar is the first collaboration between OJA, Oxford University and the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University, which is one of the most important institutes of the media industry in the world.

The forum will include a photo exhibition that reflects the beauty of Omani nature and a meeting between the participating Omani journalists and their counterparts from the British newspapers in the presence of a group of academics.

Working papers are expected to open a debate beyond the hall of the Oxford University to the British press as the Oxford community attending the seminar includes a group of prominent writers, journalists, intellectuals, political commentators and those interested in Middle East issues.

A photo exhibition will be held on the sidelines of the Seminar of selected Omani photojournalists.

The Omani Journalists Association (OJA) in cooperation with the Media Attaché and the Omani-British Friendship Society will organize a media evening on the sidelines of the event. –ONA