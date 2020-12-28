Omani-Belarus friendship group meets

The Omani-Belarus Parliamentary Friendship Group held its first meeting for the second annual session of the seventh term, headed by Dr Said bin Mubarak al Muharrami , in the presence of the group members. The meeting began with the approval of the agenda, which included discussing the committee’s work plan for the second annual session of the seventh term, reviewing the work system of friendship committees and their terms of reference, in addition to the report on bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Belarus. At the end of the meeting, the group reviewed a number of messages received, and the new work listed on its agenda, and appropriate decisions were taken in their regard.

It is worth noting that the parliamentary friendship groups formed by the State Council in cooperation with Majlis Ash’shura with a number of counterparts in other countries play an important role in consolidating the relations of the Council of Oman with these councils, and enables the exchange of information and experiences between them in a way that strengthens the Sultanate’s relations with these countries.

