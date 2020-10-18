Omani artists give Seoul a taste of Omani culture and nature

Seoul International Art Festival (Jump Over 2020) aspires to bring together the masters and world artists with highest-quality of artworks in one place. The big event also hosted the artworks of four promising Omani artists who showed huge potential and whose quality of work is at par with the many artists who take part in the event.

Abdullah al Hunaini participated with four paintings, Khamis al Hunaini shared two sculptures, Saud al Hunaini participated with four abstract calligraphy and Hussain Obaid with four paintings.

A total of 166 artists took part in the event representing 56 countries from different continents. The event is hosted and organized by the World Culture Artists Association, Inc.(WCAA), and managed by the International Creative Artists Association (ICAA) with Bosuk Lee, chairwoman of WCAA and president of International Creative Artists Association(ICAA) from the Republic of Korea serving as its director.

Jump over 2020 included different paintings, sculptures, graphics, ceramics, installations, and those four artists who were selected from Oman are determined to represent Oman’s Art and cultural field. All their works have something to tell about Oman and its outstanding customs and nature.

The Hunaini brothers Abdullah and Khamis are a twin and were born in 1965 and are known for their love of art and music. As for the younger brother Saud, he was born in 1967 and they joined the youth studio in 1980 and from there begins his career. They specialized in absolute realism and the pictorial realism where they use the oil and acrylic colours, strong colours and perfect skilful use of light to create a dramatic effect.

Saud’s topics range from Omani scenes, traditional aspects, human suffering, social life, and letter formations.

Hussein Obaid is a member of several art institutions such as the International Association of Fine Arts (UNESCO), Youth Art Studio, Cultural Club and the Omani Society for Fine Arts.

Group exhibitions are of particular importance to show the difference in the artist’s profiles and to revalue their distinct position and concept, said Saud al Hunaini, adding “As venues are coming and going, the artist remains for the art world the cornerstone and anchor.”

“Art exhibitions are an avenue to make artwork visible to the public and where artists study or share their concepts and styles, nationally as well as internationally,” said Obaid.

“We are pleased to having the chance to share our artworks that represent our beloved country to other nations,” he said.

To be invited, artists had to send a short biography, self-portrait, and two to four high-resolution images of their artworks to be shown in the virtual (online) exhibition.

If an artist would like to participate in the visual exhibition, he is required to ship two artwork that does not exceed 90cm to the WCAA, Korea. The artworks will be displayed in the Museum in Seoul from October 15 to 30, 2020. The same artwork will be displayed in the Seojong Tower Gallery from December 14 to 31, 2020.