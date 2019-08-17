Omani architect in race for Makiya Prize

Muscat, August 17 – Omani architect, Ali bin Jaffer al Lawati has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Mohamed Makiya Prize for Architecture 2019, which is also known as the Middle Eastern Architectural Personality of the Year.

The annual prize is named after the prolific Iraqi architect Dr Mohamed Makiya who designed the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat and many other architectural icons in various Arab cities.

Ali al Lawati has unique blend of being an architect and playing a crucial role in spreading awareness on the unique architectural wealth of Oman.

An Omani architect and broadcaster, he is the founder of several Arabic-language radio shows that air on Oman’s national radio, Radio Oman (Arabic and English) as well as in Soundcloud.

His passion has been in promoting regional architecture as well as good architectural practices to architects and the general public. He strives in educating his listeners on the importance of sustainable architecture and contextually relevant architecture.

He said, “Through the programme, we hope to close the gap between architects, planners, decision-makers and the public by creating a channel of communication.”

His radio show in English, titled ‘Voice of Architecture’ aired on Radio Oman English FM, explores religious architecture in Oman and Islamic architecture in general, with special series that were aired during the holy month of Ramadhan.

In addition to his radio programme, Al Lawati writes about sustainable architecture in the Saudi-run blog Layout, and articles that introduce architects to the local cultural Omani magazines and newspapers.

On being shortlisted for the award, Ali said, “I am honoured to be shortlisted for a prize with a name of a legendary architect Mohamed Makiya and I hope this recognition by Tamayouz Excellence Award selection committee will help more people to know about the work we do for the advancement of architectural culture in Oman and the region. I believe that our radio show is the first in Arab countries in its kind. I am honoured to be the first Omani architect to compete with individuals and institutions with outstanding contribution towards architecture and it is a pleasure to represent Oman and introduce Omani context.”

The other nominees are Arabesque – UAE, Benaa Habitat – Egypt, Eric Broug – UK, Syrbanism – Austria, Taghlib Abdulhadi al Waily – Iraq, The International Journal of Islamic Architecture – USA, Waleed Arafa – Egypt and World Monuments Fund Britain – UK.

According to Tamayouz Excellence Award, the recognition is given to “Individuals and organisations who have promoted, encouraged, campaigned or influenced (directly or indirectly) the advancement of architecture and the built environment in the Middle East between 2016 and 2019.”

Part of the Tamayouz Excellence Award programme recognises the best of architecture in the Middle East, North Africa and beyond out of the 40 submissions

from 11 countries received this year, nine have been named finalists for 2019.

Related