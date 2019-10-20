Omani ambassador attends reception hosted by South Korean president

SEOUL: President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea met Mohammed bin Salim al Harthy, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the reception hosted by the President of Korea at the Presidential Palace for heads of diplomatic missions.

The ambassador conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos along with best wishes of good health and well-being to President Moon, and the friendly Korean people continuous progress and prosperity, wishing the bilateral relations between the two countries further development and growth.

On his turn, President Moon asked the ambassador to convey his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people permanent progress and development under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

As the Dean of Diplomatic Corps, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Korea gave a speech during the reception on behalf of the diplomatic missions during which he expressed his gratitude for the generous invitation, which embodies the interest of the Korean government in initiatives of the diplomatic missions in enhancing their mutual relations with Korea. He commended the brilliant achievements of the government of the Republic of Korea and its people, as well as the amazing story of success being made till now. — ONA

