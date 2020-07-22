Omani AI project for breast cancer detection wins international award

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health’s project on the utilization of artificial intelligence for early detection of breast cancer has won the World Summit on the Information Society 2020 award for the health sector electronic applications category. The award will be presented at the World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2020 due to take place on August 31-4 September 4, 2020 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Sultanate participated in the fifth week of the virtual World Summit on the Information Society 2020 organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in cooperation with the UNESCO, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), on July 22-September 11, 2020.

Engineer Azza bint Sulaiman al Ismailiyah, Minister of Technology and Communications participated in a high-level policy session titled ICT Applications and Services.

Speaking about the role of innovation in pushing the Sultanate’s economic development, the minister said the Sultanate adopts the new innovation trends in some services that focus on the citizen and the business sector, noting that the beginning of this year saw the establishment of the Center for the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) which aims to provide a robust environment that supports research and development in modern technology. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, a national committee has been formulated under the ministry of technology and communications to support the IT technology projects including the artificial intelligence technology in an effort to back the government’s efforts to counter the coronavirus outbreak.

The minister said that the committee has worked closely with the ministry of health to develop an integrated platform (Tarassud) to enhance the monitoring system at the ministry through diagnosing and tracing the health condition of Covid-19 infected cases who are placed under quarantine using artificial intelligence technology.

In another session titled Building Confidence and Security in the use of ICTs, Dr Salim Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO of Information Technology Authority (ITA), spoke about the selection of Sultanate by the ITU to operate and manage the ITU Arab Regional Cyber Security Center (ITU-ARCC) in 2013.

Al Ruzaiqi said that the ITU-ARCC provides consultancy services to the ITU member states to help them to combat cybersecurity threats. It also helps the member states to lay down national cybersecurity strategies and set up national cyber security centres. — ONA