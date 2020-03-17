Omani actor quarantined in Jordan

MUSCAT, MARCH 17 – Oman’s acclaimed actor, Dr Talib al Balushi is home-quarantined in Jordan during the making of an Indian film. Along with him, a translator, and another actor from the UAE are also stranded there after local authorities imposed strict measures to tackle COVID-19 spread. Dr Talib confirmed his status to the Observer from Jordan. “We are stuck in Jordan where we came for the making of ‘Aadujeevitham’, an Indian feature film by Blessy.” He further said that shoot had been going on since one week in and around Wadi Rum, a protected area famous for its stunning desert landscape, with full crew comprising Pritviraj, Blessy and many other actors. Dr Talib al Balushi is home-quarantined in a hotel near the Dead Sea, as flight services have come to a halt from the Jordan Airport.

