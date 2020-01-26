Omanexpo, NextFairs announce partnership to organize trade shows

Omanexpo and NextFairs have announced their collaboration after the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop and organise high-profile, highly targeted trade exhibitions and conferences in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Omanexpo and NextFairs’ move to form a strategic alliance follows both their objectives to ultimately provide companies with more dynamic platforms that will enable them to adapt to evolving global trends, practices and technologies and exponentially grow their businesses.

Omanexpo is the biggest international trade show organiser in Oman with more than 30 years of organising internationally certified events that cover key industries in the sultanate. NextFairs is Qatar’s leading event organiser, recognized as a market leader in providing integrated business solutions across sectors and a 15-year in-depth market knowledge of the MENA region.

The exhibitions industry is continuously transforming, as business models are changing, trends are emerging and formats are converging. This necessitates the need for new and deeper collaboration and international partnerships that will promote stronger growth markets.

Ashley Roberts (left), Acting General Manager and Portfolio Director of Omanexpo, says, “As organizers, we aim to provide more rewarding experiences for our exhibitors and visitors.

By aligning our resources, core competencies, and competitive advantages with a solid and professional organisation such as NextFairs, we are in a more advantageous position to deliver better services, present new market opportunities and leverage the positive development and strong growth in the region.”

“We see a potentially strong partnership with Omanexpo as it redefines its show objectives in order to ensure more beneficial results for its customers. This is where the value of providing business intelligence and processes comes to fore.

It is our pleasure to partner with Omanexpo to provide platforms of growth for the exhibition and conference sector in Qatar and other countries and fulfil the needs of an ever-changing event landscape,” Rawad Sleem (right), General Manager, NextFairs remarks.

