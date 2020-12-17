Uncategorized 

Oman-Zanzibar ink foundation document for Museum at Beit Al Ajeib Palace

Oman Observer

Zanzibar: Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, received at his office on Thursday Eng brahim bin Said al Kharousi, Heritage Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

The meeting laid emphasis on cooperation between the Sultanate and Zanzibar in the field of heritage and ways to preserve it. They also signed the foundation document of museum aspects of Beit Al Ajaib historical palace.

The meeting comes as part of Eng Al Kharousi’s tour in Zanzibar to inspect Beit al Ajaib maintenance and restoration project, being undertaken by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism. Beit al Ajeib is an architectural wonder showcasing various aspects of the shared history of Oman and Zanzibar.

Eng Al Kharousi and his delegation were briefed about the progress of work and met officials tasked with the project. They also visited the Palace Museum, the old fort, the Sultani cemetery, Al Salam Museum, the Natural History Museum, Mtoni Palace ruins and Al Marhubi Palace. –ONA

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9089 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Arrest made in expat murder case: ROP

Oman Observer Comments Off on Arrest made in expat murder case: ROP

It makes me just want to smoke while I think of what to say

Oman Observer Comments Off on It makes me just want to smoke while I think of what to say

Saudi vows to ‘de-escalate’ India-Pakistan tensions after Kashmir attack

Oman Observer Comments Off on Saudi vows to ‘de-escalate’ India-Pakistan tensions after Kashmir attack