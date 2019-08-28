Oman Workplace Safety Conference next month

MUSCAT: The Oman Workplace Safety & Loss Prevention Conference 2019 will take place during September 16-17, 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Muscat Hotel. The three-day event, organised by OITE Conferences in partnership with Samara Training Services, will be held under the auspices of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service. Supporting the forum as sponsors are the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), Omanoil, and Oman LNG Development Foundation.

As the only forum of its kind focused on workplace safety and loss prevention, the event is expected to attract interest from a wide range of government ministries, public sector organisations, non-governmental institutions, and other stakeholder bodies that prioritise workplace safety objectives.

A number of locally-based, as well as international experts and thought-leaders on workplace safety, will address the forum.

