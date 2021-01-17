Oman workers’ federation sees drop in violations by firms

Muscat: The General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) said that it did not receive any notifications on labor violations by companies during the period between January 10 and 14, 2021.

The GFOW said that the total number of cases it monitored since last year amounted to 427, of which 423 were registered in 2020 and four in 2021.

These cases include deduction from the wage, not paying the wages, notification of service termination, forcing workers to take leave without pay, deduction of the quarantine period from annual vacations, and failure to commit to reducing the number of workers at worksites

Most of the cases were reported from Muscat (342), while North Sharqiyah recorded only two reports.

Of these works, agreements were reached in 393 cases, including 27 in 2021.

Some cases have been transferred to Public Prosecution by competent authorities.