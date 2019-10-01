Oman woodball team to take part in Taiwan tourney

Oman national woodball team arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday to take part at the 24th edition of Taiwan Open International Woodball Championship which is underway until October 7. As many as 15 countries registered for the championship including Denmark, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Kenya, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Taiwan, and the Sultanate.

The Taiwan Open is classified as the top class event in the woodball sport since it feature the top teams and professional players from different parts of the world. The Sultanate will play in four different competitions stroke category (teams, singles and doubles preliminary) and fairway category.

Oman sepak takraw, kabaddi and woodball committee selected the national team players from the latest woodball league which featured participation of 45 players. The Sultanate squad in the championship included the following:

Said al Farsi, Mohammed al Niady, Adil al Niady, Abdullah al Mukhaini, Fawzi al Sinani and Yaqoob al Abrawi. Referee Saada al Habsi and administration staff Mahmood al Farsi are also in the Sultanate squad. The delegation is headed by Ahmed Darwish al Balushi, Chairman of Oman Sepak takraw, Kabaddi and Woodball Committee.

