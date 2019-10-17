Oman Women’s Day: Women in Banking

Banking is a popular profession. Dayana al Sarhani has been in the field enjoying the experience and is currently a product manager – Deposits, Retail Banking, Oman Arab Bank.

On being a woman on the move she says, “As a woman on the move, I cannot afford to stop. Whether it be at home or at work, everything has to be done with dedication and drive. It is what moves us forward as women in this day and age. Unfortunately there is still this stereotype, that as a woman, if you lag behind in one area, you are seen as incomplete. You just cannot afford to burn out, it holds you back.”

Ask her if she is torn between the thoughts of traditional and modern roles of women she says, “Taking on the traditional role in no way impacts the persona of a woman. There are women who have lived as that of the role of a traditional woman but are just as strong and driven. Although I was not brought up in a traditional way, as a mother, I had to face some aspects of being the role of traditional woman. It is a balance; women of today drive us forward while those who choose to take on the traditional role of women are what keep us together as a society.”

So how is it to be a woman of 2019? “I think it is wonderful to see woman of today breaking boundaries everywhere, to see young girls able to achieve on their own, to study, travel and work. Woman are just capable as men and it is just as great to see a growing number of men supporting and believing in them. It is very commendable to say if it were not for the trust of some men, women wouldn’t be where we are today. We are more thankful to our Majesty the Sultan who was the one who entrusted us to move ahead.”

On the challenges, she noted, “It is the boundaries set by a certain portion of society, as I see, still impact women of today – the stereotype that a woman has to be a constraint to certain behaviours or thoughts while others around them are being empowered. It’s sad to say, some women still face such issues.”

And on role models: “There are so many women role models in today’s world, I have to say I admire women who choose to stay home. I have tried that and find work is an escape haven in comparison. I look up to women in the workplace such as politicians, lawyers and engineers who often have to work harder amongst men to prove themselves. It is empowering to see that I can achieve that too.”