Oman women finish runners-up in Qatar T20

Muscat: Oman women’s cricket team missed out on the title after losing to Kuwait in the final of the Quadrangular Twenty20 tournament hosted by the Qatar Cricket Association in Doha on Tuesday. The Oman team, led by Vaishali Jesrani, lost to Kuwait by seven wickets. Oman had beaten the same opponents in their final league match by three runs on Sunday.

Oman women, who were playing in their first ever final of an International Cricket Council tournament, could not repeat the result on Tuesday. Oman’s modest total of 93-6 in 20 overs was easily overcame by Kuwait losing only three wickets. The Oman team returned to Muscat on Wednesday evening.