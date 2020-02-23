Oman witnesses a new era… !

Over the past 40 days of mourning, Omanis have experienced tough times of hurt feelings. They all lived a painful period of grief towards the unbearable loss. Such terrible feelings were not only lived by Omanis, but shared by residents and many others around the world. It was not easy at all to lose the father of the nation, a benevolent leader and a friend of all, who built a nation and served as an icon of peace! He sacrificed his personal time, effort and life to brand Oman as a haven of peace.

All the great achievements accomplished over the past five decades of the Omani Blessed Renaissance are highly commended by Omanis, and mark an exemplary lesson of dedication to the whole world. Such a sense of pride to Oman and its people has been publicly declared by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik in his first speech.

“He set up a modern state from scratch, a country that is now recognised by all, far and near. He established a deep-rooted Renaissance whose features have crystallised in laws and legislations that fortify this country and channel the progress of its march towards the blossoming future that he wished.

“He set up an infrastructure that has become the centre of attraction to the world. He established an economic and social structure founded on grounds of justice, sustainable development, productivity and diversification of the income. The outcome of this is a steady rise in living standards of Omani citizens. He built sturdy and constant frameworks for education — at all its levels — and specialisations that are tapped by generations of citizens who relished knowledge and expertise,” says His Majesty the Sultan.

A few days ago, the official mourning period in the Sultanate was over, announcing the start of a new era in the nation-building march. In view of that, Oman is set to undergo a new chapter in its history under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. He is starting his mission following the footsteps of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and succeeding the same path of the Blessed Renaissance.

In this regard, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik clearly declared that, “Our only relief — the best with which we can eternalise his achievements — is to pursue his rightful legacy and derive impetus for the brilliant steps that he treaded in full confidence and determination, to preserve the gains that he made and to build upon them. This is what we are resolved to execute. We shall march forward on this road so that Oman could attain and maintain its prominent place in which he wished to position it and for which he stayed on vigils to realise that goal, and, he was granted success in his endeavours”.

As the half-mast flags fluttered again, in pride and enthusiasm, Omanis have started reviving their spirit and devotion again to continue the march of nation-building with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. They are all gathering around His Majesty, pledging allegiance and determination to keep on track of the Blessed Renaissance, so that Oman will remain always in a lofty status and sustains its recognition as a destination of peace, prosperity and tranquillity.

Going forward in full swing, we, Omanis shall all join forces together as the new era requires a strong push forward towards the attainment of national goals, preservation of gains of the nation and more dedication to serve the nation and its people. Building the confidence on his fellow citizens, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik called upon them to shoulder this responsibility. He also required them to contribute in enriching all efforts of progress, development and prosperity in the Sultanate.

Dear Omanis, always keep your sleeves rolled up, leaving no stone unturned to continue building the nation. Be always blessed dear beloved homeland, Oman!

