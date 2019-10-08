Oman win titles at military tent pegging in Jordan

Oman tent pegging team dominated proceedings at the first edition of the Military tent pegging championship which is underway in Jordan until Thursday. The Sultanate team won the title of the sword competitions in team category. Oman’s rider Nasser al Siyabi claimed the silver medal of sword competitions in singles category during the second day of the competitions.

On the opening day, Oman clinched the title in the team category. In the singles category, Hamed al Riyami bagged the title while his teammate Nasser al Siyabi was placed third.

In the team level, the Sultanate team topped the competitions with 117.5 points while Pakistan team came in second with 110 points. Egypt team finished third with 104.5 points. The five-day tournament was inaugurated on Sunday under auspices of Prince Hashem bin Al Hussain in presence of Mohammed Issa al Fairuz, Chairman of International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF) which is based in Muscat, and top dignitaries.

Al Fairuz expressed his appreciation on all the positive efforts taken by the organisers in Jordan in coordination with ITPF team. “ It is our pleasure to attend the first edition of the tournament which is competed by eight teams. The opening ceremony was excellent, thanks to the organising committee for their efforts,” ITPF said.

Qatar, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Oman and hosts Jordan are taking part in the championship.

The tournament is being followed up by the Oman team delegation which include officials from the Oman Equestrian Federation (OEF), headed by Munther bin Saif bin Hamad al Busaidi, OEFT Chairman and Ahmed bin Saif al Abri, OEF General Secretary.

The last day competitions include a two-ring spear contest, two-legged lemon peg competition, two-legged first-peg relay and spear competition. The top three teams will be decided as well as the first-place cavalry in addition to crowning the best knight in the tournament by calculating the total points and also the best tournament team for the three days.

Oman team consists of Hamad bin Nasser al Riyami, Hilal bin Hassan al Balushi, Safwan bin Zaid al Mamari, Nasser bin Rashid al Siyabi and Mohammed bin Naseeb bin Samhan Bait Mubarak.