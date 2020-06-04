Oman will experience the Lunar eclipse on Friday, June 5, 2020

Muscat: The full moon, which is also known as the strawberry moon or the Rose Moon will begin at 9.46 pm. This year is exciting for Oman Astronomical Society as three lunar eclipses and one solar eclipse lined up this year.

“The Lunar Eclipse is expected to begin by 9.46 pm and a slight reduction in the brightness of the moon. We might barely see that something is happening there and that is why in Arabic it is called as “the false eclipse.” This is because only 10 per cent of reduction is taking place, where as we need 60 per cent to 70 per cent of coverage to realise that something is happening up there,” said Abdul Wahab al Busaidy from Oman Astronomical Society.

The penumbral lunar eclipse of the moon is expected to be between 9:46 pm and 1.04 am (June 6), with the peak to be around at 11:24 am of Friday.

It is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy any activity in the night sky, pointed out Al Busaidy. During the pandemic the OAS will not go into the action mode as a group.

“It will be a wonderful experience for the family to be in the garden or the terrace of the house to watch the sky. It is often called as a Strawberry Moon. Last time we experienced the Lunar Eclipse the bright full moon turned into a reddish moon but this year it may not so drastic but there still could be change in shade,” he explained.

Yet another date that is clearly marked in the diaries of astronomy enthusiasts is June 21. But they have an important message, “We have to be very cautious do not try to look at the Solar Eclipse with your naked eye as the damage can be permanent. Please do not look through your ordinary sunglasses,” he urged.

The annular eclipse on Sunday, June 21, is an event that can be seen again only after 83 years in Oman.

Last year the Oman Astronomical Society had distributed freely the solar glasses but this year the distribution of the glasses is a challenge as they do not want people to crowd anywhere.

“In Oman the Solar Eclipse on June 21 is expected to begin at 8. 14 am and end at 9.38 am. For people who live in the Quriyyat area will get 98 per cent totality. They are the ones who will have a striking view. But Muscat is 96 per cent, which is equally interesting. And it will go westwards so as we go to Al Dakhiliyah, Nizwa, Bahla and Manah and the places all the way till the border of Saudi Arabia will get to experience 98 per cent of totality,” he explained.

He said even we do not have the solar glasses you will sense the slight darkness in the morning. “But be cautious, do not look at the sun with naked eyes or your sun glasses,” he cautioned.