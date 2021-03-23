Front Stories Region 

Oman welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Yemen peace initiative

Oman Observer
Muscat: The Sultanate has welcomed the initiative announced by the Sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reach a political solution for the crisis in republic of Yemen.
“The Sultanate will continue to work with the Saudi Arabia, the United Nations and the concerned Yemeni parties to achieve a lasting political settlement. The initiative seeks to bring back security and stability to Yemen in a way that preserves the security and interests of the region’s countries”, the Oman News Agency reported.
On Monday, the kingdom proposed a nationwide ceasefire, the reopening of Sanaa airport to selected destinations, the resumption of talks between Yemen’s warring sides, allowing additional fuel and commodities to enter Hodeidah port and supporting efforts of reconstruction and aid to the country.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9604 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman Air offers 50kg free baggage to Omani students

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air offers 50kg free baggage to Omani students

40 children killed in year of Gaza border protests: UN

Oman Observer Comments Off on 40 children killed in year of Gaza border protests: UN

Online charity drive gains pace; Zakat dept tops

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Online charity drive gains pace; Zakat dept tops