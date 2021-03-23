Oman welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Yemen peace initiative
Muscat: The Sultanate has welcomed the initiative announced by the Sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reach a political solution for the crisis in republic of Yemen.
“The Sultanate will continue to work with the Saudi Arabia, the United Nations and the concerned Yemeni parties to achieve a lasting political settlement. The initiative seeks to bring back security and stability to Yemen in a way that preserves the security and interests of the region’s countries”, the Oman News Agency reported.
On Monday, the kingdom proposed a nationwide ceasefire, the reopening of Sanaa airport to selected destinations, the resumption of talks between Yemen’s warring sides, allowing additional fuel and commodities to enter Hodeidah port and supporting efforts of reconstruction and aid to the country.