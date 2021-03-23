Oman welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Yemen peace initiative

Muscat: The Sultanate has welcomed the initiative announced by the Sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reach a political solution for the crisis in republic of Yemen.

“The Sultanate will continue to work with the Saudi Arabia, t he United Nations and the concerned Yemeni parties to achieve a lasting political settlement. The initiative seeks to bring back security and stability to Yemen in a way that preserves the security and interests of the region’s countries”, the Oman News Agency reported.

