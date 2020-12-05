Oman welcomes positive outcome of efforts to resolve Gulf crisis

Muscat: The Sultanate has welcomed the statement issued by Kuwait regarding the positive results of the reconciliation efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis that were previously led by late Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah and later by Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait and President Donald Trump of the United States of America.

The decision reflected the keenness of all parties to solidarity and Gulf and Arab stability to reach a final agreement that achieves permanent solidarity between all countries, including the good, development and prosperity of all peoples of the region.

This statement follows the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister’s announcement of a fruitful outcome of the ongoing discussions to resolve the Gulf crisis and the commitment of all parties to political stability in the region.

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister, appreciated Kuwait for and its sincere and continuous efforts to achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the region towards reunification, understanding, and harmony between brothers.