Oman welcomes peace agreement signed in Sudan

Muscat: Oman has welcomed the peace agreement signed between the government of the Republic of Sudan and a number of armed factions, said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

“The Sultanate welcomes the peace agreement signed between the government of the Republic of Sudan and a number of armed factions under the appreciated sponsorship of the Government of Southern Sudan and hopes that this agreement will contribute to achieving peace, security, and stability in Sudan, and fulfilling the aspirations and hopes of the brotherly Sudanese people,” the statement said.

