Oman welcomes Morocco, Israel normalisation as step towards regional peace

Muscat: The Sultanate welcomed Morocco’s announcement that it was establishing diplomatic ties with Israel and hoped the move would strengthen efforts towards a lasting and just peace in the Middle East, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Israel and Morocco agreed on Thursday to normalise relations in a deal brokered with US help, making Morocco the fourth Arab country after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan to normalise ties with Israel in the past four months.

In a departure from longstanding US policy, President Donald Trump agreed as part of the deal to recognise Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory of Western Sahara.

“Oman welcomes what Morocco’s King Mohammed VI announced in his phone calls with US President Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and hopes this will further endeavours to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East,” the statement said. — Agencies

Related