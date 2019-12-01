Weather conditions to be pleasant this week: Met

Muscat: Bright and pleasant weather conditions, ideal for outdoor activities and excursions, to prevail in Muscat and the northern parts of Oman this week or the next five days, an official at Oman Meteorology told the Observer.

“Right now we have a forecast for five days and it shows the weather conditions to be stable and conducive for any outdoor activities. It is difficult to get an accurate prediction at this stage for anything beyond five days but there are chances of a new system developing,” he said.