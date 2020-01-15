Muscat to get heavy rains in coming hours: Met

Muscat: With heavy rains expected over the next six hours in Muscat and other parts of the country, motorists have been urged to drive safe and stay away from flowing wadis and low-lying areas.

“Chances of rains along the coastal areas of Oman Sea, Muscat and the coastal areas of South Sharqiyah (Ras al Had) in the coming six hours with flash floods and accumulation of water over low areas,” Oman Meteorology said.

Oman Meteorology warned that as sea waves are expected to rise to 3 m within the next 24 hours, sea goers and fishermen shall avoid any risks.

According to Oman Meteorology, Ras al Hadd in South Sharqiyah received the highest amount of rainfall in the sultanate, Muscat City received 42.8 mm and Seeb received 31.2 mm of rainfall.

Safety tips for Motorists: The distance to be kept when driving at a speed of 80 km/h is about 31 meters, while on the slippery roads it is 50 meters or more.