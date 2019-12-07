Effects of upper air trough to continue till Tuesday

Muscat: As the Sultanate will be affected by a trough of low pressure, Oman Meteorology has reported cloud formations over most of the governorates, including Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi.

According to the weather analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre, the upper air trough effects over the Sultanate will continue up to December 10, 2019.

The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh winds, hail and flash flood over the governorates of Musandam, North al Batinah, South al Batinah, Muscat, Al Buraimi, Al Dahirah, Al Dakhlia, North al Sharqiya, South al Sharqiya, Al Wusta and Dhofar.

Tropical storm Southwestern Arabian Sea.

The weather analysis indicated that the tropical storm (Pawan) is located west of the Arabian Sea and moving toward the Somalia coasts with gradual weakening during the next 48 hours with advection of clouds over Governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta with no direct impact over the Sultanate coasts.

Sea condition along the coasts of Arabian Sea will be moderate to rough with maximum wave height ranging between (2-3 meters), and moderate along rest of the coasts with maximum wave height ranging between (1.5 -2 meters).

Oman Meteorology has advised the public to take precautions during rainfall, flash floods, and avoid sailing the sea in the coastal areas of the governorates of Dhofar, al Wusta and South Al Sharqiya and to follow the latest weather bulletins and reports.